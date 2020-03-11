Pakistan
Pakistan - Floods (PDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2020)
- Heavy rain continues Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-west Pakistan) since 4 March, leading to 41 fatalities and the damage or destruction to 377 houses and public buildings.
- On 10 March, an avalanche occurred in Nathia Gali Town (Abbottabad District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) killing at least 4 people and injuring 29 others. Over 20 people are missing, search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- More rain and thunderstorms are expected over most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 11-13 March.