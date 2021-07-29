Pakistan
Pakistan - Floods (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- Heavy rainfall across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region (north-western Pakistan), led to floods, flash floods and a number of related incidents.
- The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports 4 deaths and 6 injured. At least 18 houses and two schools were damaged or destroyed. The most affected areas include Mardan, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Haripur Districts in central and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region.
- On 29-30 July, moderate rainfall, with strong winds and thunderstorms is forecast over most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.