Pakistan - Floods (NOAA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 03 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northwestern Pakistan since 30 September, triggering widespread flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media, as of 3 October, eight people have died, five in Mardan district and three other in Dir Lower district.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over western and south-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while moderate rain is expected across northern Pakistan.