Pakistan - Floods Factsheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION: Estimated Flood-Affected People in Pakistan

GoP – October 2022

20.6 MILLION: Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – October 2022

7.9 MILLION: Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods

UN – September 2022

2.3 MILLION: Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods

GoP – October 2022

1,731: Estimated Flood-Related Deaths in Pakistan

GoP – October 2022

Ambassador Blome announces $30 million in additional USAID/BHA humanitarian assistance in response to the floods on October 27.

USAID/BHA transitions ongoing floods response activities from the DART and RMT to permanent teams based in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad and Washington, D.C., respectively.

The UN releases the revised 2022 Pakistan FRP on October 4, requesting $816 million to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 9.5 million people.