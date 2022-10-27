Pakistan - Floods Factsheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33 MILLION: Estimated Flood-Affected People in Pakistan
GoP – October 2022
20.6 MILLION: Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – October 2022
7.9 MILLION: Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods
UN – September 2022
2.3 MILLION: Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods
GoP – October 2022
1,731: Estimated Flood-Related Deaths in Pakistan
GoP – October 2022
Ambassador Blome announces $30 million in additional USAID/BHA humanitarian assistance in response to the floods on October 27.
USAID/BHA transitions ongoing floods response activities from the DART and RMT to permanent teams based in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad and Washington, D.C., respectively.
The UN releases the revised 2022 Pakistan FRP on October 4, requesting $816 million to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 9.5 million people.
Floodwaters recede by an estimated 56 percent from peak levels as of early October, according to UNOSAT.