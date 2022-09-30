Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33 MILLION Estimated Flood-Affected People in Pakistan GoP – September 2022
7.9 MILLION Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods UN – September 2022
6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2022
1,693 Estimated Flood-Related Deaths in Pakistan GoP – September 2022
2 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods GoP – September 2022
• DART members assess humanitarian needs and response activities and monitor USAID/BHAsupported assistance in more than 10 floodaffected districts in Balochistan and Sindh.
• The floods result in at least 1,693 deaths and displace an estimated 7.9 million people across Pakistan, the GoP and UN report.
• Flooding recedes by more than 42 percent from its July–August peak across Pakistan, according to UNOSAT.
• IOM coordinates the distribution of USAID/BHA emergency relief items to more than 26,300 flood-affected households across Balochistan and Sindh.