Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION Estimated Flood-Affected People in Pakistan GoP – September 2022

7.9 MILLION Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods UN – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2022

1,693 Estimated Flood-Related Deaths in Pakistan GoP – September 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods GoP – September 2022

• DART members assess humanitarian needs and response activities and monitor USAID/BHAsupported assistance in more than 10 floodaffected districts in Balochistan and Sindh.

• The floods result in at least 1,693 deaths and displace an estimated 7.9 million people across Pakistan, the GoP and UN report.

• Flooding recedes by more than 42 percent from its July–August peak across Pakistan, according to UNOSAT.

• IOM coordinates the distribution of USAID/BHA emergency relief items to more than 26,300 flood-affected households across Balochistan and Sindh.