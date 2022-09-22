Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan
GoP – September 2022

7.6 MILLION Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods
UN – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods
GoP – September 2022

1,596 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan
GoP – September 2022

  • DART members meet with affected communities, assess priority needs, and coordinate USG relief activities in Sindh’s Hyderabad and Sukkur districts.

  • Floodwaters continue to recede across Pakistan, including at southern Sindh’s Kotri Barrage.

  • USAID/BHA partners respond to heightened disease transmission risks through health and WASH assistance in affected areas.

  • NGOs distribute tens of thousands of USAID relief commodities to affected individuals across Balochistan and Sindh.

