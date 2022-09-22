Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

7.6 MILLION Estimated People Displaced Due to the Floods

UN – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods

GoP – September 2022

1,596 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

DART members meet with affected communities, assess priority needs, and coordinate USG relief activities in Sindh’s Hyderabad and Sukkur districts.

Floodwaters continue to recede across Pakistan, including at southern Sindh’s Kotri Barrage.

USAID/BHA partners respond to heightened disease transmission risks through health and WASH assistance in affected areas.