Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan GoP – September 2022
6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2022
1.9 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods GoP – September 2022
546,288 Estimated People in Official GoP Displacement Sites
GoP – September 2022
1,545 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan
GoP – September 2022
• DoD’s USCENTCOM completes airlift operations transporting nearly 630 MT of USAID relief commodities via 15 flights to Pakistan.
• Floodwaters recede by nearly 9,700 square miles across Pakistan as of September 7, although significant standing water continues to affect communities across Sindh.
• USAID/BHA partners bolster logistics operations to move relief items amid persistent access impediments, as flooding affects transport along more than 7,900 miles of roadways and 370 bridges countrywide.