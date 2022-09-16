Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan GoP – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2022

1.9 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods GoP – September 2022

546,288 Estimated People in Official GoP Displacement Sites

GoP – September 2022

1,545 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

• DoD’s USCENTCOM completes airlift operations transporting nearly 630 MT of USAID relief commodities via 15 flights to Pakistan.

• Floodwaters recede by nearly 9,700 square miles across Pakistan as of September 7, although significant standing water continues to affect communities across Sindh.

• USAID/BHA partners bolster logistics operations to move relief items amid persistent access impediments, as flooding affects transport along more than 7,900 miles of roadways and 370 bridges countrywide.