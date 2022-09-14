Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2022

1.8 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods

GoP – September 2022

541,134 Estimated People in Official GoP Displacement Sites

GoP – September 2022

1,481 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

• DoD’s USCENTCOM airlifts tens of thousands of USAID relief items to Pakistan for onward distribution in support of USG flood response efforts.

• Floods and landslides displace more than 6.9 million people in Sindh Province since mid-June, with additional rainfall affecting eastern and southern areas of the province, the Sindh PDMA reports.

• Heightened communicable disease outbreaks affect dozens of districts across Pakistan, as damage to health and WASH systems and standing floodwater exacerbate the transmission risk of disease.