Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2022

1.7 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods

GoP – September 2022

663,869 Estimated People in Official GoP Displacement Sites

GoP – September 2022

1,396 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan

GoP – September 2022

• USAID Administrator Samantha Power visits affected communities in Pakistan, announcing $20 million in additional USAID humanitarian assistance in response to the floods.

• USCENTCOM commences air operations to transport 630 MT of USAID relief commodities from USAID’s Dubai warehouse to Pakistan to support DART-led USG response operations.

• High flood levels persist in southern Sindh, while diminishing floodwaters in northern Pakistan and repairs to transportation infrastructure in Balochistan augment humanitarian access.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, accompanied by USAID/BHA Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles, traveled to Pakistan from September 8 to 9 to meet with flood-affected communities, observe USAIDled and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-supported U.S. Government (USG) relief efforts, and coordinate with Government of Pakistan (GoP) and UN officials regarding the USG response to the floods. Administrator Power conducted a flyover assessment of several heavily affected areas in Sindh Province, observing significant flooding. In Sindh’s Dadu District, Administrator Power also met with people displaced by the floods to hear about humanitarian conditions and needs in the area. Furthermore, the Administrator received DoD U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) personnel arriving with USAID relief commodities at the Pakistan Air Force’s Nur Khan Air Base near Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad. In addition, Administrator Power met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other GoP officials, members of the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), and other stakeholders to discuss the scale-up of USG relief efforts and continued collaboration on humanitarian assistance operations.

In Islamabad on September 9, Administrator Power announced an additional $20 million in USAID humanitarian assistance for flood-affected communities in Pakistan, bringing USAID’s total emergency funding for flood response efforts to $50.1 million. The funding will support USAID/BHA partners to provide further life-saving interventions—including multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA), and shelter and emergency relief commodities to help people meet their basic needs—and bolster humanitarian coordination and assessment efforts among relief actors. The funding will also support partners to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance, such as distributing safe drinking water and augmenting access to water and sanitation systems, to address the increased risk of disease transmission due to the floods. USAID/BHA’s $50.1 million in emergency funding is in addition to the $3 million in ER4 funding previously provided in FY 2022 to assist disaster management authorities to better prepare for and respond to disasters, such as the floods, as well as to bolster disaster resilience among vulnerable households, in Pakistan.