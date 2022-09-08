Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33 MILLION Estimated FloodAffected People in Pakistan GoP – September 2022

6.4 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2022

1.7 MILLION Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed Due to the Floods GoP – September 2022

634,749 Estimated People in Official GoP Displacement Sites GoP – September 2022

1,355 Estimated FloodRelated Deaths in Pakistan GoP – September 2022

• Floods and landslides result in at least 1,355 deaths across Pakistan, as approximately 635,000 people continue to shelter in GoP evacuation sites.

• High flood levels persist in southern Sindh, with additional rains forecast countrywide in the coming days.

• Breaches of Lake Manchar’s retaining wall displace at least 100,000 in Sindh and hamper transport and evacuation operations.

• Affected communities face significant challenges accessing essential commodities, information, and services in Sindh amid an increase in disease and protection risks.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Floods Result in at Least 1,355 Deaths; PMD Forecasts Additional Rains Affecting Sindh While recorded flood levels have largely decreased across Pakistan since late August, flooding and landslides continue to result in civilian deaths, increased disease incidence, and the damage or destruction of houses and infrastructure, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) reports. As of September 7, the floods had damaged or destroyed more than 1.7 million houses and resulted in the deaths of at least 1,355 people countrywide since June 14, according to the GoP National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Meanwhile, approximately 635,000 people continued to shelter in GoPmanaged relief camps, including nearly 547,000 individuals in Sindh Province alone, although the total number of displaced persons countrywide remained unconfirmed as of September 7. Relief actors note that mountainous terrain may facilitate returns of displaced communities in some regions, including areas of Balochistan Province, while standing floodwaters in other areas such as Sindh continue to hamper returns. In addition, provincial health actors are reporting an uptick in disease incidence in affected areas, with health facilities in Sindh treating up to 20,000 cases of diarrhea and 16,000 suspected cases of malaria each day as of early September, according to international media.

In recent days, flood levels have further decreased along the Indus River— flowing southward from northern Pakistan into the Arabian Sea—in central and northern Sindh. However, high flood levels persisted in southern Sindh near Jamshoro District as of September 7, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The PMD forecasts that rains will continue to affect some areas in northern Pakistan through September 10 and subsequently commence over areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces from September 11, although the full impact to flood levels remain unknown. Additionally, the PMD forecasts that Sindh will receive above-average rainfall from September to November, likely compounding the effects of the flooding in the province.