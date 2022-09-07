Pakistan - Floods Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

Flooding and landslides result in the deaths of at least 1,325 people, injure more than 12,700 individuals, and damage or destroy an estimated 1.7 million houses across Pakistan.

High levels of floodwaters persist in Sindh, with additional rainfall forecast over all major river catchments and KP, Islamabad, and Punjab.

Limited access to health and WASH services increases the transmission risk of diseases among affected populations; USAID/BHA provides $4 million to Concern for urgent WASH assistance.

Flooding affects an estimated 13.8 million acres of cropland, as USAID/BHA provides $15.5 million to WFP for emergency food, nutrition support, and the rehabilitation of community assets to build back lost livelihoods.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Floods Result in at Least 1,325 Deaths, as 637,000 People Remain in Official GoP Evacuation Sites While flooding has receded in some areas of central and northern Pakistan in recent days, floods and landslides continue to result in widespread destruction and generate humanitarian needs, particularly in southern Pakistan’s Sindh Province, the Government of Pakistan (GoP) reports. As of September 5, the severe weather events had resulted in the deaths of 1,325 individuals, injured an additional 12,700 people, and damaged or destroyed nearly 1.7 million houses across Pakistan, according to the GoP National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). All 11 deaths and approximately 5,000 of the 5,300 newly damaged houses reported between September 4 and 5 occurred in Sindh, where high levels of flooding persist as floodwaters move southward into the province. As of September 5, approximately 637,000 people remained in official GoP evacuation sites, including more than 549,000 in Sindh, although the total number of people displaced countrywide remains unconfirmed. Many displaced people have expressed concern that a lack of land ownership documentation could prevent returns once floodwaters recede, prompting some households to shelter close to affected areas and potentially limit their ability to access humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.