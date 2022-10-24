Pakistan Floods: Education Sector Factsheet (As of 20 October 2022)

The education sector has been severely impacted by the recent flood and rain emergency. At least 26,632 schools have been damaged or destroyed in the region of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KP due to the floods with data collection still ongoing. In addition, more than 7,062 schools that were not damaged have turned into relief camps to provide shelter to the flood affected population. The use of schools as temporary shelter for displaced people is disrupting schooling and the ongoing academic year, and expected cause loss of learning materials and further damages to education infrastructure including WASH facilities, requiring cleaning and renovation later.

Based on current estimation, more than 3.5 millions children have had their education interrupted due to the destruction all over the country. In addition, teaching and learning materials including books, copies, blackboards, tables, and other education furniture worth millions of rupees have been completely destroyed as well.

In the refugee villages, 61 schools (26 in KPK & 35 in Balochistan) have been affected and learning process of 27,148 (58.7% girls) children has been affected.

After two years of COVID-19 pandemic school closures, children once again risk further disruption to their learning, in areas where one-third of girls and boys were already out-of-school before the crisis. Restoring access to learning through Temporary Learning Centers and other modalities would mitigate the impact of interruption of education services, provide a safe space and better protection for children, and assist in providing a sense of normalcy.

Despite the overwhelming need, education remains underfunded. So far only USD 8.8 million has been recieved. Failure to recieve the required funds will keep the flood affected children and youths out of school, exposing them to proection risks and endangering their future.