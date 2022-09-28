Pakistan Floods 2022: Weekly Highlights - Update #7 - 28 September

Key points

●According to satellite assessments conducted by UNOSAT, as of 21 September, approximately 17 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas, a decrease compared to 19 million a week before.

●The National Flood Response Coordination Centre declared 23 districts of the country worst-affected due to flood, including 8 in Sindh, 7 in Balochistan, 6 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 in Punjab.

● Gilgit-Balistan: At least 12 houses, schools, standing crops, 40 irrigation and water channels, trees, 600 kanal agricultural land, and bridges were swept away in the floods in Shaman, Tokorkot, Harchi, Ratal, and Hakalshal villages of Nagar district. Grains stocks have reportedly run out, as traffic on the Karakoram Highway remains suspended for heavy cargo trucks.

● Displacement: Around 7.9 million people are estimated to be displaced. 377,000 people remain displaced in camps in Sindh, a more than a 40% decrease compared to the previous week.

● Food security: Consumer Price Index food inflation in August 2022 increased by 29.5% over August 2021, the worst inflation in almost 50 years. As wheat planting usually starts mid-October, recent damages threaten the upcoming agricultural season. Shortages of fodder continue to be reported. In Sindh province, the second largest wheat producer, about 50% of the fields remain underwater.

● Health: Based on weather conditions, dengue transmission is likely to peak in October, particularly in ten major cities of Pakistan - Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana and Multan as well as in flood affected areas of Pakistan. 6,400 cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,900 cases in Punjab and 4,300 cases in Sindh in September. 4,000 daily malaria cases are reported in Sindh. In Sindh province, 605,839 cases of diarrhoea and 666,370 cases of skin diseases have been reported.

● Shelter: One in six (16%) flood-affected families in Pakistan are without shelter at all, with more than half (54%) sleeping outside in tents or improvised structures.

● WASH: According to an evaluation carried out by Save the Children among 1,200 households across the country, more than 80% of families do not have access to enough clean water, with one in five drinking from canals or rivers. More than half of the households surveyed reported not having access to toilets and defecating in the open.