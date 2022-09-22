Pakistan Floods 2022: Weekly Highlights - Update #6 - 21 Septembe

Key Points

● Water is now mostly receding across the country, with all rivers at a low or very low flood risk level. Provincial authorities have warned that it could take 3 to 6 months for the water to completely recede.

● Around 7.6 million people are estimated to be temporarily displaced (figure still being verified).

● 84 districts are now classified as calamity-hit, 3 new ones were added by the NDMA in Gilgit Baltistan province on 20 September.

● Access to basic services: Two out of three refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan do not have access to essential services,mainly due to the unavailability of service in the area and the discontinuity of services due to flooding, according to an IRC assessment.

● Education: At least 23,900 schools damaged or destroyed in the floods country-wide, most of which in Sindh, with more than 5,500 still used as relief camps.

● Food security: The country is undergoing a shortage of 2.6 billion tonnes of wheat. However, according to the National Flood Response Coordination Centre, the current stocks of wheat and other food items are enough to meet the annual national demand of 30.5 million tons of wheat this year.

● Health: Due to water stagnating, mosquitos have been proliferating, leading to a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue. Over 2.7 million people have been treated for water-borne diseases in flood-hit regions since 1 July. In Sindh province, gastroenteritis and malaria have been reported to be the major morbidity cause among internally displaced persons living in relief camps and flooded localities. In Balochistan, 43% of girls, 45% of boys and 55% of caregivers reported to be showing signs of stress, according to the UN Rapid Needs Assessment in Balochistan province.

● Logistics: In Sindh, significant and prolonged power outages have been reported, as three grid stations in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Faridabad, Bhan Syedabad are yet to be made functional, affecting at least 900 villages.

● Protection: In Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, half of the refugee population in the districts surveyed by IRC report feeling unsafe, mainly due to weather events and related risks, and to a lesser extent due to violence, community conflict or threats. In Quetta, there is growing concern within the community regarding child marriage, intimate partner violence and behavioral changes in children, as well as a lack of adequate information on available services.

● Shelter: More than 2 million houses damaged, of which 800,000 fully, a sharp increase (+70%) since 1 September due to the new floods in Lower Sindh.

● WASH: 57% of the refugee population assessed by IRC in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not have safe drinking water in their communities.