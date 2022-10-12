Pakistan Floods 2022 Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment, September 2022

Abstract

This report provides an up-to-date assessment of the situation and needs of families and children in Pakistan, following the unprecedented rains and floods in the 2022 monsoon season. The overarching objective is to provide timely evidence on the situation and context, the most impacted and vulnerable groups, and the critical humanitarian response needs and support gaps across the areas of: shelter; water sanitation and hygiene (WASH); household economy, livelihoods and food security; nutrition and health; children’s education; child protection; mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS); and governance, accountability and participation. The assessment presents compelling evidence to inform Save the Children and its partners’ humanitarian response and programming across the four most impacted provinces in Pakistan (Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh). The assessment used a mixed-methods approach where data was collected between 9th – 16th September 2022 from approximately 1,200 household surveys (conducted with both male and female adults), 16 focus group discussions and 40 key informant interviews across the four provinces.