Pakistan Floods 2022 Islamic Relief Pakistan (24 September, 2022)

Responding with Dignity

The Floods

2022 monsoon rains have been catastrophic, triggering waves of displacement and destruction beyond imagination and estimations. The sufferings on the other hand are incalculable as the country continues to bear the climate cost. With 190 percent more rains, the damages will take years to rebuild. With more than a thousand losing their lives and millions being affected, the floods have been the worst nightmare for the poor that made them poorer.

It has been a race against time to evacuate the stranded people in flood affected areas. Besides homelessness for thousands, another worrying issue is losing the livelihoods for millions of Pakistanis that includes cattle and crops. As per government sources, half of the crops have washed away and rivers are swelled making the country to pay a huge climate cost.

The floods have ravaged the communication and road infrastructure of the country making it difficult to deliver the aid in time.

The Response

In the wake of flash floods, Islamic Relief was quick to reach the affected because of its strategic geographical footings across Pakistan. With lifesaving aid, we reached the worst affected and most in need in Balochistan,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

By having dignity, protection and rights at the core of our disaster relief efforts, we ensured to save as many lives as we could. Despite the lagging funds, Islamic Relief effectively expanded and up-scaled owing to the massive needs.

Understanding the basic and most immediate needs, food and water supply was ensured alongside kitchen utensils, cash grants and hygiene items for the affected.

Apart from working in close collaboration with the national and provincial governments, academia and media to raise awareness about climate change, we are carrying out climate sensitive interventions in different parts of the country including water conservation models and climate adaptive agri practices. In addition to this, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) has also been a major component of our work. We witnessed the results first hand in Balochistan of protection walls and water reservoirs built by Islamic Relief that protected villages from the ruthless flood waters which makes us believe that disaster resilient structures are the need of the hour.