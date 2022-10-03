Pakistan Floods 2022 Humanity First - Situation Update 05 | 30 September 2022

Situation

For many months, above average rainfall has led to unprecedented flooding across much of Pakistan.

Across the country, 80 districts have been declared as ‘calamity hit’ covering a massive area from Balochistan and Sindh in the south, to Gilgit and KPK in the north. There are recent signsthat water levels are receding, but this is also revealing the scale of the longer-term damage inflicted by the floods in these areas.

Over 2 million homes have now been damaged or totally washed away, leaving 7.9 million people displaced. Whilst HF teams have been visiting provinces, their assessment is that at least 70% of mud brick homes have been washed away, and even brick homes are showing extensive cracks. Many families are in makeshift shelters on the side of roads.

Displaced families in temporary shelter have virtually no hygiene and sanitation, very little food, and no access to medication. An estimated 1,700 people have died and 12,800 injured, but the figures are likely to be higher due to the remote nature of many villages and that many health centres are flooded and unable to report. Children have had their education disrupted, and the latest UN report suggests that 25,100 schools have been damaged.

As the impact of the flooding continues, growing cases of Typhoid, Diarrhoea, Hepatitis A, Malaria and Dengue fever are appearing in villages and camps. Living conditions are also leading to growing skin complaints, and in these conditions, there is a growing risk of snake and scorpion bites.

Pregnant women are at heightened risk in a country that already had one of the worst rates of maternal mortality in the region.