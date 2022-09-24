Pakistan Floods 2022 Humanity First - Situation Update 04 | 24 September 2022

Situation

For many months, above average rainfall has led to unprecedented flooding across much of Pakistan.

Across the country, 80 districts have been declared as ‘calamity hit’ covering a massive area from Balochistan and Sindh in the south, to Gilgit and KPK in the north. Over 1.1 million homes have been damaged of which over 436k have been destroyed, and in many cases, washed away.

In total 33 million people have been affected and reports suggest a third of the entire country flooded. Water is now receding, but housing and livelihood is still not restored and will take many months to return to some normalcy. Many people are living in ad hoc camps with virtually no hygiene and sanitation, very little food, and no access to medication. Official figures suggest that over 1500 people have died but the figures are likely to be higher due to the remote nature of many villages.

As the impact of the flooding continues, there are fears of growing cases of typhoid, diarrhoea, hepatitis A, malaria, and dengue fever. Most recent information from Sindh health department indicates that there are disproportionately high number of acute respiratory infections — 13,989 .

About 12,777 people complained of diarrhoea, 13,672 of skin diseases, 8,515 of suspected malaria, with 415 confirmed, and 33 had dengue.

Another 22,413 have been reported ill with other ailments. Living conditions are also leading to growing skin complaints, and in these conditions, there are also reports of snake and scorpion bites.