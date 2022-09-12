Pakistan Floods 2022 Humanity First - Situation Update 02 | 09 September 2022

Situation

For many months, above average rainfall has led to unprecedented flooding across much of Pakistan.

Across the country, 80 districts have been declared as ‘calamity hit’ covering a massive area from Balochistan and Sindh in the south, to Gilgit and KPK in the north. Over 1.7 million homes have now been damaged of which over 560k have been totally destroyed, and in many cases, washed away.

In total 33 million people have been affected and reports suggest a third of the entire country is flooded. Around 6 million need urgent help.

Many people are living in ad hoc camps with virtually no hygiene and sanitation, very little food, and no access to medication. An estimated 1,400 people have died and 12,700 injured, but the figures are likely to be higher due to the remote nature of many villages and that many health centres are flooded and unable to report.

As the impact of the flooding continues, growing cases of Typhoid, Diarrhoea, Hepatitis A, Malaria and Dengue fever are appearing in villages and camps. Living conditions are also leading to growing skin complaints, and in these conditions, there is a growing risk of snake and scorpion bites.