Pakistan Floods 2022: Bi-Weekly Highlights - Update #5 - 16 September

Key figures

● In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, only 44% population have access to food and livelihood, 44% to health services, 35% to shelters/housing, followed by mobile networks (33%), women protection (32%), child protection (29%), WASH services (29%), and education (26%), according to an IRC assessment.

●Education: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, only 26% of the respondents (in districts Charsadda,

Nowshera and Tank) reported children's access to education facilities. The remaining 74% said children had no access to education facilities or were reported not going to schools due to floods, according to an IRC assessment.

●Food security: Farmers are running low on feed for their cattle, especially in Sindh province. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three out of four people in the districts surveyed by IRC in the province reported difficulties accessing food, and more than half relying on humanitarian assistance as their main source of food since the floods began.

●Health: Thousands of patients are reporting daily at government and private hospitals in Karachi, with a 50% increase in dengue cases reported across the country compared to last year.

●Logistics: The repair of a key highway enabled traffic between Quetta and Sindh to be restored, after remaining suspended for weeks, enabling further access to affected areas.

●Protection: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 43% of the population in the districts assessed by IRC do not feel safe, with environmental risks being the main reason for feeling this insecurity (55%).

●Shelter: 1.21 million houses have been partially damaged, while 581,000 have been fully destroyed, a sharp increase since the beginning of the week due to the new floods in Lower Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two-thirds of households in the districts surveyed by IRC (Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Swat, and Tank) have no electricity due to flooding and 80% in DI Khan district.

●WASH: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, more than 65% of the population in the most affected districts of the province do not have access to clean drinking water and around half lack sufficient water, hygiene NFIs, access to toilets or safe sanitation facilities, according to an IRC assessment.

Risks

● Further flooding in Sindh: 450 villages in 7 Union Councils of Sehwan were flooded by water from Manchhar Lake over the past week (Dawn 13/09/2022). While water levels receded in some areas, further inflows are likely.. In Bind district, water levels continue to increase following the breach of Puran Dhoro stream banks.

● Further moderate to heavy rains are forecast over the central part of Madhya Pradesh from 17 September, raising the risk of further flooding of the eastern rivers.