Pakistan Floods 2022: Bi-Weekly Highlights - Update #4 - 13 September

Key figures

Flood losses are estimated at between USD 12 and 30 billion.

A significant drop in the number of people living in camps has been recorded in the latest NDMA update. While reports of people displaced coming home in areas where the water levels are receding have been confirmed, the exact figures are still being checked by PDMAs and NDMA.

Education: At least 22,000 schools have been damaged, mainly in Sindh province, and at least 5,500 schools are being used as shelters. 3.5 million children have had their education disrupted. In Sindh, the provincial government fears that school enrollment would be 50% less this year.

Food security: Increased prices are further diminishing households’ purchasing power, with reportedly the price of rice per kg rising by close to 80% since January. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 91% of dates crops, 55% of oil seeds crops, and 26% of pulses crops have been damaged, according to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. In the Rojhan area of Punjab, food shortages are causing families to start pooling and rationing the production and consumption of the few crops that have been saved from the floods.

Health: Rising number of dengue fever cases, especially in Punjab province with a total of 2,033 cases since the beginning of the year.

Logistics: In Sindh province, the Dadu-based grid station of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company is under threat from the floodwater. If the grid was to be affected, it is anticipated that many parts of Sindh would face power outages, as the station provides electricity to 6 districts.

Protection: Gender-based violence as well as child protection and other protection concerns have reportedly more than doubled since the pre-monsoon period, according to the Protection Sector.