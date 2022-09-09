Pakistan Floods 2022: Bi-Weekly Highlights - Update #3 - 09 September

KEY FIGURES

» Evaluations of poverty and unemployment assess that their rates have both gone up significantly, rising from 21.9% to over 36%.

» Education: In Khyber Pakhtunka province, 85% of schools in 5 villages in Charsadda district have been damaged, 71% in 15 villages in Nowshera district and 50% in Dera Ismail Khanin Tehsil Paroa.

» Food: In Khyber Pakhtunka province, close to 75% of people require food in Nowshera district and about 90% in Charsadda district.

» Health: On 6 September alone, 87,373 cases of infectious diseases were reported across the country, mostly in Sindh, about 23% were skin infection cases, 17% lung infection and 17% diarrhoea.

» Shelter: In Khyber Pakhtunka province, about 40% of houses in Nowshera and Charsadda districts have been damaged and close to 75% of people require NFIs in Nowshera and Charsadda districts.