Pakistan Floods 2022: Bi-Weekly Highlights - Update #2- 06 September

Key figures

A third of the country is under water and 33 million people (15% of the population) have been affected, of which 6.6 million severely, by torrential rains and floods, raising the number of officially 'disaster-hit' districts to 81.

At least 636,940 displaced people are living in camps.

Education: At least 18,590 schools have been damaged, mainly in Sindh province.

Food: Some 73% of affected households are estimated to have inadequate resources to buy food

Health: At least 1,460 health facilities have been affected, of which 432 fully damaged and 1,028 partially damaged. At least 660,120 people have reported various illnesses, mostly diarrhoea, skin infections and acute respiratory diseases, at government-run medical camps in flood-affected areas since July.

Logistics: More than 5,730 km of roads have been damaged by these rains and more than 246 bridges have been affected across the country.

Protection: High rates of displacement, with lack of privacy and safe places reported across locations, raise protection risks.

Shelter: The number of homes damaged or destroyed in Pakistan has tripled since last week, with 1.688 million houses affected as of 5 September. 30% of those families who have lost their houses have also lost all their essential household items.