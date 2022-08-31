Pakistan Flooding Response: Convoy Delivers Relief

Convoy of Hope is responding to catastrophic flooding in Pakistan. The floodwaters, which the U.N.’s secretary general has called “a monsoon on steroids,” has killed more than 1,100 people, injured more than 3,500, and affected 33 million since mid-June. For perspective, 33 million is larger than the population of Australia.

The World Health Organization estimates that 6.4 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid. Food prices are increasing dramatically, and in some areas, prices for everyday goods have quadrupled.

Convoy of Hope’s is responding to immediate needs with food, shelter, and hygiene supplies for 500 families in the affected areas.

“Village after village has been wiped out,” said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Millions of houses have been destroyed.”

According to Reuters, Pakistan has received 190% more rain than average. Sindh province, in particular, received 466% more rain than the standard rainfall amount. The Indus River has turned part of the country into an inland lake that is 60 miles across. The country estimates at least $10 billion of damage.

Pakistani politician Sherry Rehman said, “By the time this is over, we could well have one-quarter or one-third of Pakistan under water.”

As natural disasters seem to strike with more and more frequency, Convoy of Hope is doing everything possible to ease the burdens for survivors. Whether through vital international partnerships, local churches, or the direct delivery of goods in a tractor-trailer, Convoy is ready to respond.

Disaster Relief

Convoy of Hope is among the first to respond to disasters. Highly regarded for scalable and effective distribution, Convoy is committed to being a positive force during disaster emergencies and humanitarian crises. At the end of the day, the goal is to let people know they aren’t forgotten by delivering tangible hope. To learn more about Convoy’s disaster relief efforts, click here.