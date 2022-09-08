Pakistan Flood Response - World Literacy Day (September 8th, 2022)

EDUCATION IN EMERGENCIES

UNICEF estimated 16 million Pakistani children are affected in the aftermath of the floods.

Education in emergencies provides children, and their communities, with life-saving information, including disaster preparedness, awareness of their rights and responsibilities, landmine and earthquake awareness, hygiene, and other survival skills specific to their context.

WHAT FLOODING HAS DONE TO THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

There are reports of significant damage to education infrastructure with thousands of schools damaged or destroyed. After two years of pandemic school closures in the last few years, children risk further disruption to their learning, in areas where one-third of girls and boys were already out-of-school before the crisis.

Relief International conducted a Rapid Need Assessment where the findings show that affected people in union councils/villages of target districts are in a distressing situation.

SCHOOLS DAMAGED

(Partial + Fully)

SELECTED VILLAGES/UNION COUNCILS

Dera Ismail Khan: 50% (in Tehsil Paroa)

Nowshera: 71% (in 15 surveyed villages)

Charsadda: 85% (in 05 surveyed villages)

FAST-TRACK RESTORATION OF EDUCATION SYSTEM

RI, with the support of Elementary and Secondary Education Departments and other local and international partners, is rolling out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of the education system encompassing the following activities:

Establish and equip Safe Learning Centers (SLC) and alternate learning modalities in the targeted flood-affected districts

To keep the children engaged and to help them get back to their regular schedule, audiovisual, physical, and thinking activities are proposed

Offer meals in schools for children

RELIEF INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE PLAN