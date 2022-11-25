Pakistan: Flood Response Baseline Assessment (October2022)

1. INTRODUCTION

Storms and heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), up to 33 million people have been affected by the floods since midJune 2022 and a total of 85 districts have been labelled by the Government of Pakistan as ‘calamity-hit’, as of 17 October 2022.¹ According to the NDMA Daily Situation Report No.126, 24 districts in Sindh province are calamity-hit and an estimated total of 14,563,770 people are affected by the floods.² Besides that, 1.9 million houses are reported to be damaged in Sindh province alone. However, the number of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) were yet to be confirmed.

Given the number of calamity-hit districts and the number of affected people, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) decided to roll out its Baseline Assessment. This was done following coordination and approval from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh. The purpose of the Baseline Assessment is to map out the estimated number of TDPs and returning TDPs at union council level, while obtaining a master list of villages with displacement and returns to guide both humanitarian and recovery efforts. As a start, IOM deployed its Baseline Assessment across the top 5 districts reporting the highest displacement in Sindh province. These districts are Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu, Umer Kot and Mirpur Khas. The Baseline Assessment was thus carried out across all 289 union councils that exist under these 5 targeted districts.