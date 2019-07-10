10 Jul 2019

Pakistan - Flood (Government of Pakistan, RMCKPK, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Jul 2019

  • A glacial lake outburst flood occurred in Chitral District (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, northern Pakistan) on 7 July, causing extensive damage in the affected area.

  • As of 10 July, no fatalities are reported, but several roads and at least five bridges have collapsed, disconnecting the area from other parts of the district. Rescue operations have evacuated at least 65 people to safer locations.

  • A similar glacial lake outburst flood occurred in Chitral in 2015, causing three fatalities, with 300,000 people affected. Rainfall associated with thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast over scattered areas of Chitral on 10-11 July.

