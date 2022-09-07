Pakistan Flood Emergency Response Situation Report #8 (September 6th, 2022)

Situation Update

CHARSADDA & NOWSHERA

"In the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 60,000 people are in the rehabilitation phase whereas 4.3 million are affected. Since the beginning of the flood emergency, The Relief International team is maintaining regular coordination with the relevant stakeholders for an effective humanitarian response in the affected areas. To date, more than 1497 households (HH) have received food assistance, drinking water, and hygiene kits in District Nowshera and Charsadda. RI has extended sessions on health and hygiene and psycho-social support so that flood-affected communities stay healthy and aware of potential health hazards." says Relief International Country Director, Ishfag Anwar.

He further added that Relief International had conducted Rapid Need Assessment where the findings show that affected people in target districts are in a distressing situation, following are its accumulative findings: