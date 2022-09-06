Pakistan Flood Emergency Response Situation Report #7 (September 5th, 2022)

Situation Update

CHARSADDA, NOWSHERA & DERA ISMAIL KHAN

Calls for evacuation were made in Nowshera and Charsadda last weeks after the Swat and Kabul rivers experienced “very high floods” reaching over 315,000 cusecs. According to reports, over 50,000 people in the Nowshera, Charsadda, and D.I Khan were evacuated and moved to relief camps and other safer locations.

As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Cell Department, the water flow in the River Kabul at Nowshera is now 56,000 cusecs and people were asked to return to their homes. During the interaction of the Relief International team with flood affectees in these areas, they have been informed by affectees that houses and livestock are damaged in their areas. Most people have nothing left in their hometowns and are worried about the daily essentials and necessities of life.

In addition to human and material losses, the devastating floods have havoc on livestock and poultry sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the livestock department has estimated over Rs2 billion in losses.

Breaking the 30 years floods record, the devastating flood that started from Kalam Swat and passed through different districts including Dir, Malakand, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, and DI Khan had swept away thousands of houses, hundreds of buffalo, cows, sheep, goats, and poultry inflicted colossal losses to farmers and livestock growers estimated over Rs2 billion in losses in province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.