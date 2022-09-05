Pakistan Flood Emergency Response Situation Report #3 (August 30th, 2022)

Situation Update : Charsadda & Nowshera

Due to the prevailing situation of Flood Emergency in Charsadda & Nowshera both government and private educational institutions are closed. Also, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declares an emergency to the extent of flood/rain- affected areas of District Nowshera. Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has informed that VERY HIGH-LEVEL flooding will likely continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours.

More than 30,000 individuals are displaced from their home towns in these districts and are staying in the relief camps established in different schools & restaurants in safer areas .