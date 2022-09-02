Pakistan flood disaster affects more than 33 million people

Devastating floods in Pakistan have left a trail of destruction across the country, claiming the lives of more than 1,100 people. The Pakistan government has declared a state of emergency and the United Nations estimates that around 33 million Pakistanis - one in seven people - have been affected by the flooding.

More than a third of the country has been completely submerged by the heaviest recorded monsoon rains in a decade.

Almost all of Balochistan and Sindh, the two worst-hit provinces, are facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. Thousands of families remain stranded in Balochistan amid heavy rains and flash floods that swept away houses and inundated entire settlements. The province remained disconnected from the rest of the country with road and rail links cut off.

There are fears that the death toll will rise in coming days as monsoonal rains continue across the country.

Pakistan floods snapshot

495,000+ HOUSES DAMAGED

1,300+ PEOPLE INJURED

72% OF PAKISTAN AFFECTED BY THE FLOODS

Caritas Australia’s partners are on the ground assessing communities impacted by the floods. The team are reporting that bridges have collapsed and community infrastructure completely destroyed, hampering relief efforts. Thousands have lost their homes and are currently sleeping without shelter.

The most urgent needs of the communities are

Food

Tents/ temporary shelter material

Safe drinking water

Mosquito Nets and Repellent

Health services

Hygiene Supplies

Your support today can provide urgent assistance to communities affected by the floods.