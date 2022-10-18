Pakistan: Flood 2022 Response Report (Aug - Sep 2022)

Coordination Meetings

Mr. Muhammad Rafique Laghari, Treasurer (BoD), and Mr. Shahzado Malik, Executive Director, meet with Mr. Rasool Bux Chandio, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Relief and Rehabilitation, Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddique, Director of Operations - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Mr. Tanveer Khan, Senior Officer, Mr. Samin Afridi, Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Ms. Broman, International Staff of UNOCHA been to meet at Karachi.

In continuation of ARTS Foundation efforts to work and engage with key stakeholders and the right holders to have coordinated efforts and sharing of information from the field along demand and supply gaps in particular challenges of most vulnerable groups including women-headed households, differently abled persons and elderly persons and pressing issues of food, health, protection, and shelter as well as data issues of district Mirpurkhas and Sindh province of Pakistan.

Rapid Need Assessment

ARTS Foundation team conducted a Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) on the 20th of August 2022 to meet communities and visit areas to get an idea of the losses and damages. A four members team visited twelve villages and conducted vital informants’ interviews with the people of three Talukas of district Mirpurkhas. In continuation, ARTS Foundation compiled an RNA report and circulated it among line departments, key stakeholders and humanitarian organizations.