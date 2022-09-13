Pakistan Flood 2022: MuslimAid Humanitarian Response Balochistan 2022

As of 4th September 2022, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 1,314 deaths (including 458 children and 262 women) and some 12,703 people have been injured since 1 July 2022.

A total of 1,682,726 houses are fully and partially damaged during floods in 2022. In addition, around 1,000 schools, 246 bridges, and 5,735 km of road sections have been affected.

Muslim Aid Pakistan with the financial support of Muslim Aid UK, USA, and START Network has reached 36,863 people in three districts including district Quetta, Pishin, and Killa Saifullah in Balochistan.