Pakistan Flood 2022: Muslim Aid Humanitarian Response Balochistan 2022

As of 23rd August, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 230 deaths (including 65 children and 55 women) and 98 people have been injured since 1st July 2022. More than 26,897 households have been affected in Balochistan. More than 19,630 houses have been partially damaged, and 7,267 houses have been fully damaged. In addition, 198,461 Acer land has been destroyed, 500,000 Livestock died, and around 600 Schools, 18 bridges, and 110 km of road sections have been destroyed in Balochistan. The government of Balochistan has declared an emergency in different districts.

Muslim Aid Pakistan with the financial support of Muslim Aid UK, USA, and START Network has reached 29,325 people in three districts including district Quetta, Pishin, and Killa Saifullah in Balochistan.

