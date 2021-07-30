Pakistan

Pakistan - Flash floods (PMD, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)

  • Three days of heavy rainfall in northern Pakistan (in particular around Islamabad), has caused flash floods.
  • Media report, as of 30 July, two fatalities and several flooded roads across Islamabad City and surrounding areas. Local authorities have initiated clean-up operations.
  • More heavy and locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Pakistan, including Islamabad.

