Pakistan
Pakistan - Flash floods and landslides (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)
- Heavy rain caused flash floods and landslides on 3-4 October in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (northern Pakistan), resulting in casualties.
- The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports two fatalities and six injured people across Charsadda and Lower Kohistan Districts. Rescue operations are ongoing in Charsadda, as a number of families have been displaced to relief camps.
- Drier conditions are forecast over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on 6-7 October.