Pakistan - Flash floods and landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern Pakistan - particularly the Azad, Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Territory (AJK) - over the past few days, triggering flash floods and landslides.
- Media report 28 fatalities and five injured in Leswa Town (Neelum District, northern AJK). More than 100 houses have been damaged and a mosque swept away by floodwaters.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over the affected area.