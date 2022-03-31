Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan: Education Sector Working Group (EIE) Bulletin (Jan – Dec 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Sources
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

This Education Bulletin 2021 highlights major updates and progress on EiE related education responses in Pakistan made by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG)-EiE. We acknowledge continuous contribution from the Government as well as the sector members.

In This Issue

• Response in 2021

• Capacity building

• Contingency planning

• Education Cannot Wait (ECW) funding window

• RRP 2022

Highlights

• A Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP) developed for a period of three years by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG) was approved by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Executive Committee. This resulted in allocation of US$ 13.2 million seed funding for Pakistan, which will contribute to provision of education for most vulnerable children and adolescent in two provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

• Education Sector members also supported continuity of learning in Alternative Learning Pathway (ALP) centres, Non-formal Centres, Home Based Classes (HBC) and government schools which benefited over 295,000 children (48 % girls).

• ESWG contributed to training of 23,333 teachers and education officials on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and 16,665 teachers and education officials on safe reopening / operation of schools.

• Teachers Vaccination Status: 85 % in KP, 97 % in Sindh, 63% in Balochistan and 99.5 % in Punjab. Students’ Vaccination Status: 12% in Balochistan, 90% in Punjab, 49.9 % in KP and 55% in Sindh province.

• A total of 107,994 Afghan refugees’ children were reached through primary education under RR2021.

• Education response under the Regional Response Plan (RRP) on the Afghan Situation was developed for 2022 to support education of refugee children in Pakistan.

Related Content