Pakistan: Education Sector Working Group (EIE) Bulletin (Jan – Dec 2021)

This Education Bulletin 2021 highlights major updates and progress on EiE related education responses in Pakistan made by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG)-EiE. We acknowledge continuous contribution from the Government as well as the sector members.

In This Issue

• Response in 2021

• Capacity building

• Contingency planning

• Education Cannot Wait (ECW) funding window

• RRP 2022

Highlights

• A Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP) developed for a period of three years by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG) was approved by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Executive Committee. This resulted in allocation of US$ 13.2 million seed funding for Pakistan, which will contribute to provision of education for most vulnerable children and adolescent in two provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

• Education Sector members also supported continuity of learning in Alternative Learning Pathway (ALP) centres, Non-formal Centres, Home Based Classes (HBC) and government schools which benefited over 295,000 children (48 % girls).

• ESWG contributed to training of 23,333 teachers and education officials on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and 16,665 teachers and education officials on safe reopening / operation of schools.

• Teachers Vaccination Status: 85 % in KP, 97 % in Sindh, 63% in Balochistan and 99.5 % in Punjab. Students’ Vaccination Status: 12% in Balochistan, 90% in Punjab, 49.9 % in KP and 55% in Sindh province.

• A total of 107,994 Afghan refugees’ children were reached through primary education under RR2021.

• Education response under the Regional Response Plan (RRP) on the Afghan Situation was developed for 2022 to support education of refugee children in Pakistan.