Pakistan: Education Sector Working Group (EIE) Bulletin (30 August 2022)

Impact: The recent flood emergency has had a significant impact on the education sector, in terms of school destruction and damage; use of schools as temporary shelter for displaced people; disruption of schooling and the ongoing academic year; loss of learning materials; and psychosocial stress experienced by children, adolescents, and teachers.

According to preliminary data from provincial Education Departments, 18,590 schools have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the emergency: 15,842 in Sindh, 544 in Balochistan, 1,180 in Punjab and 1,024 in KP.

Furthermore, at least 5,492 schools are being used to house displaced people. Due to the continued rainfall and the fact that some schools are underwater, a full assessment is not yet possible.

Needs: Establishment of Temporary Learning Centres (TLC) and alternate learning modalities in floodaffected districts; distribution of teaching/learning materials; dewatering, cleaning, and disinfection of schools to facilitate the resumption of educational activities in a safe and healthy learning environment; training of teachers on psychosocial support (PSS); multi-grade teaching and teaching in emergencies; training and mobilization of School Management Committee members on PSS, safe reopening and functioning of schools.

ESWG is appealing for US$10.2 million for the education response, details of appeal and activities can be found on the link.

Response: Thirty Temporary Learning Centres (TLC) for 3,600 children, including 1,100 girls, have been established in Pishin, and one TLC in Lasbela, Balochistan for 100 children, including 40 girls. The children in these centres have received educational supplies. Education supplies for 35,000 children have already been assigned to Sindh and Punjab.

Gaps & Constraints: Funding to meet the educational and learning needs of flood-affected children is still limited. The use of schools to house displaced people impedes their use for education and learning. The continued rainfall and submergence of some schools prevents full assessments of the damages and the restoration of schools and learning centers.