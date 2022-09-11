Pakistan: Education Sector Working Group (EIE) Bulletin (11th September 2022)

This Education Bulletin highlights major updates and progress on EiE related education responses in Pakistan made by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG)-EiE. We acknowledge continuous contribution from the Government as well as the sector members.

The Education Sector Working Group (ESWG) provides coordination support to Education in Emergencies, with a wide range of members including Federal and Provincial Education ministries/departments, and humanitarian organizations including INGOs, NGOs, CSOs, and UN agencies. ESWG coordinates the implementation of

1) Education 2022 floods response

2) Education Cannot Wait Multi-Year Resilience Programme

3) Regional Response Plan (RRP) for Afghan Refugee.

The ESWG meets regularly for planning, progress assessment, problem solving and fund mobilization for the Education in Emergency (EiE) response, and it also enhances the capacities of members, including government, to undertake EiE planning and implementation across the country.

Education is in a State of Emergency!!!