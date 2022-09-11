Pakistan: Education Sector Working Group (EIE) Bulletin (11th September 2022)

This Education Bulletin highlights major updates and progress on EiE related education responses in Pakistan made by the Education Sector Working Group (ESWG)-EiE. We acknowledge continuous contribution from the Government as well as the sector members.
The Education Sector Working Group (ESWG) provides coordination support to Education in Emergencies, with a wide range of members including Federal and Provincial Education ministries/departments, and humanitarian organizations including INGOs, NGOs, CSOs, and UN agencies. ESWG coordinates the implementation of
1) Education 2022 floods response
2) Education Cannot Wait Multi-Year Resilience Programme
3) Regional Response Plan (RRP) for Afghan Refugee.
The ESWG meets regularly for planning, progress assessment, problem solving and fund mobilization for the Education in Emergency (EiE) response, and it also enhances the capacities of members, including government, to undertake EiE planning and implementation across the country.
Education is in a State of Emergency!!!
-
Large scale destruction of school facilities during monsoon 2022 floods has interrupted the education of MORE than 3.5 million children. Approximately 22,000 schools are being reported damaged in Sindh, Balochistan,
Punjab and KP.
-
More than 5,500 schools that were not damaged are being used as shelter and will require cleaning and renovation later.
-
Continued rainfall and submergence of some schools prevent the implementation of full assessments of the damages incurred and the restoration of schools and learning centres
-
To mitigate the impact of learning loss, it is imperative to ensure children have continued access to a safe and protected learning environment during their displacement as well as when they return to their homes.
-
Learning and play activities are also important for psychosocial support and safety