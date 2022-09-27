Pakistan: Education Fact Sheet, DRIVE data (as of 31 of July 2022)

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE), a joint registration exercise carried out by the Government of Pakistan and UNHCR, verified and updated the data of 1.28 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan and documented them with biometric Proof of Registration (PoR) smartcards.

INTRODUCTION

Education is a powerful driver of sustainable development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability among refugees and host community. Data is therefore needed to provide a better understanding of the educational contexts to make the system more innovative and effective in identifying trends and possibilities.

The DRIVE exercise improved understanding of education data, educational attainment datasets as shown in the educational composition of the population. Disaggregating data on refugee education, not only by refugee status , but also by age, gender, education attainment, pre-displacement, and socioeconomic status is very important and also helps learn about their characteristics, opinions, attitudes or previous experiences.

UNHCR gives priority to this data in the effort to improve the services provided to the Afghan displaced persons and to determine how best to advocate for favourable policies to take advantage of available opportunities. Data is also essential for measuring progress over a given period of time as well as responding to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) which is placing greater pressure on education systems and generating increased demand for education data.