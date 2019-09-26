Pakistan - Earthquake update (GDACS, DG ECHO, NDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

Following the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in southern Azad Jammu and Kashmir Territory (north-eastern Pakistan) on 24 September, the number of fatalities has increased to 38, with another 593 people injured. More than 450 houses and 2 bridges were damaged across Mirpur and Jhelum, the two most affected areas. On 25 September two tremors measuring 3.6 and 3.7 on the Richter scale, and another measuring 4.7 were felt. Relief operations are ongoing, with the army are providing logistical and medical support to assist those affected. DG ECHO's office in Islamabad has deployed two humanitarian experts to the affected area.