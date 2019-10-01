Pakistan: Earthquake Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRPK016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday at 4:02 pm (Pakistan time), particularly areas of Pakistan Administrated Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Earthquake severely affected Jatlan of District Mirpur, Pakistan Administrated Kashmir (PAK).

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to the preliminary information, 38 casualties and more than 646 injured people have been reported. The high intensity earthquake also caused severe to moderate damages to houses, buildings, and other infrastructure in District Mirpur - 7,004 houses have been partially damaged while another 1,619 houses have been reported to be fully damaged. The main road in Mirpur – Jatlan along the Jatlan Canal has been damaged causing partial damage to 150 vehicles, and another 50 fully damaged. Total affected households are 8,619 families consists of the number of houses partially and completed damaged in two districts – Mirpur and Bhimber.

The number of deaths and injuries and affected families are likely to increase in the coming days once official report is issued. Electrical power supply, mobile and landline telephone services coverage are disrupted. The District Administration along with Pakistan NDMA, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), National Police Bureau, Pakistan Armed Forces and Civil Defense are currently concentrating on the search and rescue operation. The government has declared emergency in all the hospitals of District Mirpur. The PRCS PAK also deployed its local First Aid team consisting of district First Aid training officer along with trained First Aid responders to the affected area for the provision of First Aid services and emergency evacuation.