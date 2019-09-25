Pakistan - Earthquake (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2019)

An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km hit southern Azad Jammu and Kashmir Territory (north-eastern Pakistan) on 24 September at 11.01 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 4 km south-southeast of New Mirpur City.

Up to 3,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 910,000 to strong shaking.

According to media reports, at least 25 people have died and around 400 have been injured. Hundreds of houses have collapsed, many roads have been destroyed or damaged and as well as several bridges.

The national authorities have deployed rescue teams to help those affected.