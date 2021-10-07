Pakistan - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan, PDMA Balochistan, NDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2021)

More than 20 people, mostly children, died and above 300 hundred injured on October 7, when an earthquake hit Hernai district in Balochistan. The earthquake was of 5.9 M with the depth of 9km, followed by an aftershock of 4.9 M with a depth of 12km, according to USGS.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Balochistan reported that houses within a 15km radius of Harnai districts had been destroyed and rescue teams of military and frontier corps (FC) were engaged in relief efforts. There had been also some landsliding in mountainous areas.

According to the initial reports from the civil administration, more than 100 houses are fully damaged and operations underway to rescue people stuck under the debris.

As the Minister for Home Affairs of Balochistan reported, five to six districts are affected on a "major scale" and data are still being collected.