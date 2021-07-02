Pakistan - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 – June 2021)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry (POE), exit and transit, where mobility restrictions and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Pakistan mapped and gathered data on the current statuses of POEs in the country.

Between May and June 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Pakistan monitored 17 POEs. These included nine airports, six land borders and two blue borders. The status of POEs changed significantly between May and June 2021 due to decrease in COVID-19 cases and fluctuations in national and international restrictions. At the end of June, thirteen POEs were fully operational, four were partially operational and none were fully closed.

In early May, Pakistan closed land crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan with the exemption of trade. While the Chaman border opened in late May, its status changed again from fully to partially operational as it only remained open for inbound (Pakistani nationals) and outbound (Afghan nationals) during the third week of June (June 14-21) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases diminished, the Pakistani and Iranian governments lifted the travel restrictions between their respective countries and opened the Taftan border on June 25, 2021. According to the new rules, COVID-19 vaccination is required for travelers who want to use this border crossing.

Between Eid-ul-Fitr and mid May, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended 80% of flights to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases. Standard Operating Procedures for international inbound passenger flights have been updated numerous times. International travelers to Pakistan are banned from 23 Category-C countries except for those permitted by the Exemption Committee of NCOC. Due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in some countries, from June 30, 2021, Pakistan’s CAA eased the operational capacity limits previously imposed on inbound air travel from Europe, the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia and Canada.