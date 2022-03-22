Pakistan - DTM REMAP - Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 – Febraury 2022)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry (POE), exit and transit, where mobility restrictions and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Pakistan mapped and gathered data on the current statuses of POEs in the country.

Between January and February 2022, the DTM REMAP team in Pakistan monitored 17¹ POEs. These included nine airports, six land borders and two blue borders. The status of various POEs changed significantly between January and February 2022 due to the 5th wave of COVID-19, changes to the security situation and fluctuations in national and international mobility restrictions. At the end of February, fifteen POEs were fully operational, one was partially operational and one was fully closed.

On 15th January 2022 due to the increasing number of Omicron cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Health Department doubled the number of its staff deployed at the Torkham crossing and Bacha Khan International Airport and an isolation ward was setup at Landi Kotal hospital. On 10th February 2022 new restrictions were imposed by Pakistani authorities at the Chaman border allowing only those with legal documents to cross the border. The Chaman border was closed from 24th to 26th February due to clashes on the border between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces. However, the border was reopened on the 27 February.

CAA issued revised guidelines for inbound travel abolishing the requirement for a PCR test for fully vaccinated individuals. However, non-vaccinated inbound passengers will be required to possess a mandatory negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. Morever passengers between the age of 12 and 18 may travel to Pakistan without proof of COVID-19 vaccination upto March 31, 2022.