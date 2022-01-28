Pakistan - DTM REMAP - Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 - December 2021)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry (POE), exit and transit, where mobility restrictions and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Pakistan mapped and gathered data on the current statuses of POEs in the country.

Between November and December 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Pakistan monitored 171 POEs. These included nine airports, six land borders and two blue borders. The status of various POEs changed significantly between November and December 2021 due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, changes to the security situation and fluctuations in national and international mobility restrictions. At the end of December, thirteen POEs were fully operational, three were partially operational and one was fully closed.

The Chaman border was reopened on 2nd November 2021 after being closed for almost a month and remained fully operation during the rest of reporting period. Khunjerab border remained closed due to COVID-19 as well as its winter schedule in reporting period. Authorities in Iran have closed all land borders (including Taftan) as part of the nation’s efforts to combat the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Kartarpur Corridor was reopened on 19th November 2021 after being closed for a long time due to COVID restrictions. CAA issued revised guidelines for inbound travel abolishing Category B&C country list effective from 5th Jan 2022, vaccination, or proof of vaccination (15 & above age) along with negative COVID test for pre-departure (above 6 years). The inbound travelers (above 6 years) will be tested through Rapid Antigen Testing on selective percentage of travelers and origin of their country. On 24th December another guideline issue by CAA that Pakistani passenger abroad will be allowed to enter Pakistan from category-C without exemption certificate till 10th of January, 2022.