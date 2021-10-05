Pakistan - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 – August 2021)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry (POE), exit and transit, where mobility restrictions and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Pakistan mapped and gathered data on the current statuses of POEs in the country.

Between July and August 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Pakistan monitored 17 POEs. These included nine airports, six land borders and two blue borders. The status of various POEs changed significantly between July and August 2021 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, changes to the security situation and fluctuations in national and international mobility restrictions. At the end of July, twelve POEs were fully operational, five were partially operational and none were fully closed. At the end of August, thirteen POEs were fully operational, three were partially operational and one was fully closed.

During the first week of August, the Taliban closed the Chaman border crossing demanding a relaxation of visa requirements for Afghans. In response, Pakistan announced that Afghans who had a Tazkira (Afghan Identity Card) could enter Pakistan via the Chaman terminal without a Pakistani visa. On 15th August, Pakistan closed the Torkham border with Afghanistan for one day for all kinds of movement after the Taliban captured the Jalalabad area. Later in the week, thousands of Afghans entered Pakistan through the Chaman border crossing after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In the wake of the deteriorating situation in Kabul, the Pakistani government decided to open all airports round-the-clock for foreign diplomats and high-level officials. By the end of August, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that, from 30th September onwards, passengers would have to show proof of vaccinations for all inbound and outbound domestic and international flights.