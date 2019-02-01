01 Feb 2019

Pakistan Drought: Situation Updates - Sindh/Balochistan, Alert Level Orange - II

Report
from Muslim Aid
Published on 01 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (683.05 KB)

The Situation

Drought situation trigged in Pakistan when National Disaster Management authority called a one-day workshop to develop an all-inclusive and well-coordinated immediate response plan, work out extent and nature of possible support from UN Agencies and humanitarian actors; and to formulate comprehensive National Strategy based on short, medium- and long-term sector-wise mitigation measures.

Following to this consultation and on direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) requested to United Nations for complementing the government response efforts in drought situation in Sindh and Balochistan, it has been agreed that there is a need to roll out the coordination structure to ensure a coordinated, harmonized and integrated planning and response to address the immediate humanitarian needs and develop a strategy for mitigation of drought impact in affected areas. Considering this evolving situation on drought and UN agencies and govt response to drought Muslim Aid immediately activated emergency alert- Orange II.

MA Pakistan prepared a Response Plan in consultation with PDMA Balochistan and UNOCHA as a result of the recent Drought that started in October 2018 and triggered at National level by all relevant authorities after the NDMA consultation workshop on drought.

The response plan was generated on 30 January 2019 and will be regularly updated and revised as further information is received from field-based assessments, area-specific risks, vulnerability analysis and mapping. The following information is primarily based on information received from the secondary sources and our partner on the ground. MA Pakistan team and ETF at HQ has declared the category of the disaster as “Orange II”. A National level emergency, with the Government of Pakistan requesting international assistance

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.